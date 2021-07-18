Paula Ragan Sells 13,448 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

XFOR stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

