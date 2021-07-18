Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

