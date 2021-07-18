Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $10,842,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $10,842,000.00.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

