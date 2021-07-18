Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 295,073 shares.The stock last traded at $19.53 and had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $702.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.