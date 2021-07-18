Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.6 days.

PEGRF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEGRF shares. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.