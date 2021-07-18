Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

