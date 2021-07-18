Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 11,500 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,090,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $13,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.55 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $671.27 million, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ABST. Raymond James raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

