Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and sold 424,362 shares valued at $79,972,385. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

