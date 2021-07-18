PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.