Peter Coates Buys 722,883 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) major shareholder Peter Coates bought 722,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $2,999,964.45. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 188,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,802. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

