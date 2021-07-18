Peter Coates Buys 722,883 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) major shareholder Peter Coates bought 722,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $2,999,964.45. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 188,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,802. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Troika Media Group
