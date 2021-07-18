Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90.30 ($1.18). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.17), with a volume of 954,304 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.58. The firm has a market cap of £491.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.