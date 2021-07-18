PIN (PIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00147197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.89 or 0.99694681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

