Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.