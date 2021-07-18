Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,071,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

