Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.94. 3,229,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

