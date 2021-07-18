Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Plastic2Oil has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
