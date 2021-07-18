PlayFuel (PLF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $5.04 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00809630 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.