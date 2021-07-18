Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLTK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.