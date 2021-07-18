Plug Power Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

