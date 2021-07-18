PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PMVP opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,453. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.