Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

