Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 315.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

