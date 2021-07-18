Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

