Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 938,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

