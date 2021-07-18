Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $211,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

