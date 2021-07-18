Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,275 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.