Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.