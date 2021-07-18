Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $297,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

