Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

