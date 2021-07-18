Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 9,857 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.