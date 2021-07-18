Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

