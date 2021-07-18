Polis Price Reaches $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Polis has a total market cap of $785,292.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

