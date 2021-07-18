Portion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,409.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Portion has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $18,409.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00807312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

