Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $17,670.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

