Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Up 42.8% in June

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 229,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

