PressOne Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $249.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.00810135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

