Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $105,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

