Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 16,260 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $238,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

VMC stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

