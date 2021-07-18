Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 41,049 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.22% of Outset Medical worth $255,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

OM opened at $42.80 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

