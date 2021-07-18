Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,667 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Seer worth $260,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,421,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SEER stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

