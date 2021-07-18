Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $239.94 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.39% of Dominion Energy worth $239,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

