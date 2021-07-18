Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $249.86 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,137,925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.48% of Southern Copper worth $249,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

