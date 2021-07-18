Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $266.15 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $266,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CNA Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

