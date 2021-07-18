Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11,186.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.99% of Freshpet worth $274,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,013 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

