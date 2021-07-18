Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,095,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,035,589.05. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.