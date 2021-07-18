Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,632 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

