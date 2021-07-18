Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

