Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 672,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 197,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

