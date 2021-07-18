Profund Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

