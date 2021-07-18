Profund Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of HUBG opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

